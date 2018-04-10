Aden Durde joins the Atlanta Falcons to become the NFL's first British coach

Aden Durde has been given a full-time position on the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff - NFL UK

Aden Durde can handle waiting a few more days ahead of the big announcement. The American Football coach, sat in the NFL’s UK office in London, has been building towards this moment for years, travelling back and forth between his north London home and United States on a run of internships to increase his experience of coaching in the billion dollar league.

On Tuesday the Atlanta Falcons confirmed that Durde, 37, will join the franchise as their new "defensive quality control" coach ahead of the 2018 season, making Durde the first ever British coach to work full-time in the NFL.

Born in Palmers Green in North London, Durde’s evolution into a linebackers coach, the heart of the defence renowned for their tackling, seems obvious when you consider his first memory of American Football centres on one of the most imposing defences in the sport's history.

“I remember a poster in my brothers’ room when I was about seven of the 1985 Bears, considered as the greatest defence,” Durde recalls. “And my Mum got me a video of the Bears’ Super Bowl winning season. I watched that over and over again.”

Durde only began playing the sport at 16 with friends in Finsbury Park. After returning home from a spell playing College football in the US, Durde converted from a full back (on the offence) to linebacker and joined the NFL Europe developmental league in 2003.

Stints followed with the Scottish Claymores and Hamburg Sea Devils with Durde also having opportunities to train as part of the larger practice squads of the Carolina Panthers and finally Kansas City Chiefs.

Durde retired following that last stop in Kansas City in 2008, returning to London and working as a youth mentor in Enfield.

“I didn’t know I wanted to be a coach when I was a player,” Durde explains. “I opened up my own business in mentoring and education for kids who were outside of schools and employment, mentoring them and trying to get them back into jobs, and also mentoring athletes. But I missed the culture of football, the accountability.

“After three years I realised that I wanted to get back into football, how much I missed it. At the time I was coaching with the [British American Football Association side] London Warriors, based in Thornton Heath, and I believed I could coach at the NFL level, even though I knew I had a lot to learn.”

Durde joined the Dallas Cowboys as an intern back in 2014 through the Bill Walsh diversity programme, the scheme named after the late 49ers head coach to ensure opportunities for minority and female coaches.

He has since returned to the USA to work again with the Cowboys and twice more as an intern with the Falcons, all while maintaining his role back in the UK as head of the NFL’s International Player Pathway programme, identifying potential NFL talents based overseas.

After the 2017 NFL season concluded, Durde received a life-changing phone call from Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. Now he will work assisting the Falcons with game-planning and breaking down opposition film, helping to improve a talented group of linebackers including stars Vic Beasley and Deion Jones.

"One of Coach Quinn's gifts is the person that he is. His authenticity," Durde explains. "He believes in what he believes in. I found him quite selfless: he gives his time to people and is a good human being. There are a lot of good people at the Falcons and it’s a fun place to work.

"[The linebackers] Jones, Beasley, (De'Vondre) Campbell, (Duke) Riley - I like the way the defence is built, so fast, which in today’s game is one of the main components you need. It is all about mismatches, and the more you can cover speed with speed will help you."

The extra attention that comes with being the NFL’s first British coach might faze others. Durde however is taking it in his stride.

“I’m obviously aware of it, but it is also one of the reasons why I do it,” Durde said. “ I believe there are good coaches everywhere. Coaches are teachers, motivators, people who look at things strategically, and I believe those people live all over the world.

“When I go to NFL teams, having a different accent doesn’t bother me. I feel comfortable in myself and I’m proud to be from here. I love my home.

“You have good American Football coaches all in Germany, the UK, France - everywhere. I do not take it lightly that I am one of the first to do it. But ultimately, I have to be myself and keep going. I will enjoy it, and work as hard as I can. That ethos has taken me this far.

“That is the only way I know, to get my head down and support the defence. To understand my role and fulfil it to the best of my ability.”

Durde’s appointment will only add to the increasing interest in American Football in the UK, after British-born running back Jay Ajayi’s Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.

Durde knows the British talent is out there to play in the NFL, with an increasing number of schools eager to participate. The sport's growth on UK shores over the last decade has rocketed. And Durde, in his pivotal role, can see the future.

“There are tremendous athletes here, like Efe [Obada]. He was in Stockwell, 18 years old, looking like an NFL defensive lineman. And now he is where he’s meant to be with the Carolina Panthers,” Durde explains.

“There are kids like that all over London and Europe. Someone just has to find them, and they will. But these stories of people pushing boundaries - Jay, Efe - hopefully inspires others to do it as well.”

“We have schools calling up every day, looking for assistance and to train up teachers. Twelve years ago, you would never imagine that the sport would be where it is today.

"The more kids play, the sooner they go to play in College football, and then someone gets drafted. It will take a long time, but I see where it is going every day."