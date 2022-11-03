Adem Bona, Tyger Campbell's scoring stand out in No. 8 UCLA's exhibition vs. Concordia
Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and J.B. Long react to No. 8 UCLA men's basketball's 93-63 exhibition win over Concordia.
UCLA men's basketball's Jaime Jaquez Jr. chats with Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean and J.B. Long after leading No. 8 UCLA to a 93-63 exhibition win over Concordia. Jaquez recorded 25 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the victory, while shooting 10-for-16 from the field.
Two conferences each have five Black head coaches: the ACC and SEC.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! Oregon State has offered UCLA offensive/defensive line transfer Tyler Manoa. Manoa entered the transfer portal in early October after five years in Los Angeles with the Bruins.
The Lakers earned their second win of the year the hard way, as their superstars didn't play well, but their role players excelled.
Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach and Cindy Brunson recap Arizona men's basketball's 91-61 exhibition win over Western Oregon and look ahead to the 2022-23 season.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who blew a 16-point lead and appeared to be finished before Dyson Daniels' two missed free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation allowed the Lakers to run one last play. Austin Reaves made a crosscourt pass to Ryan, and the undrafted newcomer who surprisingly made the Lakers' roster last month drilled a fallaway 3 in front of their bench to force OT.
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
A few Eastern Conference scouts aren't looking favorably on the future of Warriors youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
After Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations against the Heat, he had the support of an unlikely ally: Ja Morant.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
NBA on TNT analyst Reggie Miller called out players for their lack of response to Kyrie Irving and his antisemitic comments made on social media.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have an emergency podcast following all of the breaking news in college football on Monday.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
Steph Curry was feeling himself with an incredible pass to Andrew Wiggins for a 3-pointer Tuesday night.
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown was not pleased with the officials following his team’s 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
CLEVELAND (AP) Darius Garland missed everything while sitting on the bench, but mostly the joy of playing and winning. Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an alley-oop to Mitchell in OT that put the Cavs up 112-109 and they held on for their second win over the Celtics in less than a week.
Kings fans were not enthused with Bill Simmons' latest trade proposal.