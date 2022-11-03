Adem Bona, Tyger Campbell's scoring stand out in No. 8 UCLA's exhibition vs. Concordia

Field Level Media

LOS ANGELES (AP) Matt Ryan hit a tying 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer, Lonnie Walker made a key 3-pointer in overtime while scoring 28 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 120-117 Wednesday night for their second straight victory after an 0-5 start to the season. Anthony Davis had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who blew a 16-point lead and appeared to be finished before Dyson Daniels' two missed free throws with 1.4 seconds left in regulation allowed the Lakers to run one last play. Austin Reaves made a crosscourt pass to Ryan, and the undrafted newcomer who surprisingly made the Lakers' roster last month drilled a fallaway 3 in front of their bench to force OT.