Adele 'confirms she's married Rich Paul at friend Alan Carr's comedy show'

Adele has been dating sports agent Rich Paul since July 2021 (AP)

Adele has allegedly confirmed her wedding to Rich Paul after months of speculation.

The Easy On Me singer, 35, went public with the American sports agent, 41, in July 2021, two years after she split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares son Angelo, 10.

It was previously reported the pair got engaged after Adele was spotted with a large diamond on her finger, then sources in April claimed the pair were planning a summer wedding.

Now she is said to have confirmed that they tied the knot at her pal Alan Carr's comedy show in Los Angeles, with two audience members sharing the news to Deuxmoi.

One onlooker explained: “I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did’.”

Another audience member added: “When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did’. Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.”

Adele also sparked speculation in September that she wed during a Weekends with Adele show (PA Archive)

They said: “Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks.

“She didn't care if people knew she was there was heckling him they're best friends.”

The Standard has contacted Adele’s rep for comment.

In October, Paul remained coy when CBS host Gayle King asked him about rumours the couple, who have been dating since 2021, wed this summer.

King asked the agent if she should refer to Adele as “Mrs. Paul” the next time she speaks to her.

Paul replied by saying: “You can say whatever you want.” He added he wasn’t the “type of person to put [his] personal life [out there]. It’s not for the media.”

However, Paul said the couple were “great” for each other and had helped one another since becoming an item two years ago.

“She’s been great, I think she would agree that we definitely helped each other.

“I’m in a good space, we’re in a good space. Happy. She’s superb. She’s been great for me. We’ve been great for each other.”

Meanwhile, in September Adele once again sparked speculation she married Paul by referring to herself as a “wife” during her Las Vegas residency show.

The British singer dropped another major hint that the pair had tied the knot during a casual conversation at her Weekends With Adele show in Sin City.

Discussing Paul’s love of American football, Adele said she didn’t share his passion for the game. “I’m not the greatest wife when it comes to football,” she quipped.