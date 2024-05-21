Adela Cernousek almost left Texas A&M before her career started. Now she’s an NCAA individual champion

CARLSBAD, Calif. — When Adela Cernousek signed with Texas A&M, she did so under the pretense that Andrea Gaston would be her head coach.

By the time she got to College Station, Gaston, a three-time winner of the national championship was gone, off to her next adventure. Gerrod Chadwell, who had plenty of success at Houston, was hired as successor an hour north. Yet Chadwell knew right away something was off.

“I remember picking her up at the airport, and I didn’t know if she really wanted to be there,” Chadwell said.

The duo had their moments during Cernousek’s freshman year. They butted heads, but Chadwell stayed consistent. Her saw promise in his freshman from France, who showed up with only 13 clubs in her bags that were comprised of mainly beginner clubs.

Chadwell pushed her to be better. Cernousek put in the work, on the range, course and in the gym, to see results.

It all came to fruition Monday.

Cernousek captured the 2024 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship individual title at Omni La Costa’s North Course, shooting 12-under 276 to win by three shots over Florida State’s Lottie Woad. Cernousek is the first NCAA individual medalist from Texas A&M, and she helped the Aggies earn the third seed heading into Tuesday’s match play quarterfinals.

“It’s hard to believe. It’s crazy,” Cernousek said. “I don’t think I was breathing at all during the whole day today. Yeah, I’m just like, yeah, don’t believe it. It’s crazy.”

Stanford is the No. 1 seed for the fourth straight year, with LSU earning the second seed in its first time making match play in school history.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek