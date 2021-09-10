Addressing the latest LSU head coaching rumors

Here. We. Go.

After one loss to a Power Five opponent in the UCLA Bruins, we are already in search of the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Well, at least we have seen the idea floating around.

Blake Toppmeyer of USA TODAY Sports wasted no time in trying to find the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. He brought up the name of Gus Malzahn, who was fired last season by Auburn only to land at Central Florida. He is very familiar with the SEC West but would he jump back into the fight with the Tigers?

The other name he threw out there was current Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher. Why? Well current athletic director Scott Woodward was at Texas A&M when they hired Fisher to begin with. Also, Fisher was part of the LSU staff under Nick Saban that won a national championship. Let’s be completely honest, Fisher isn’t coming to Baton Rouge no matter how big that check is, Texas A&M can money whip that deal.

First, Woodward should check on his former employee, Fisher, to see what it would take to get Fisher to leave Texas A&M and return to LSU, where he was an offensive coordinator under Nick Saban. Fisher signed a contract extension last week that would keep him at Texas A&M through the 2031 season, and his salary will hit $9 million on Jan. 1. But coaching contracts are made to be broken. In announcing Fisher’s contract extension and raise, Texas A&M noted that other provisions of his remained intact. And Fisher’s original contract did not include any exit fee should he leave his contract early. That equates to an open invitation for Woodward to see if Fisher prefers gumbo to Texas barbecue.

If we are going off ties to Woodward, maybe we should look into Steve Sarkisian and see if he wants to exit stage left in Austin? That won’t happen either, he will be in the SEC soon enough. Then there is another former hire of Woodward, how about former Washington head coach Chris Petersen who walked away from the game in 2019.

Petersen seems the likeliest of the three head coaches with ties to the current LSU AD. However, one shouldn’t believe any of them will be coming to Baton Rouge. Before we start the next head coaching search on the Bayou, perhaps they should let the situation around Orgeron play out first.

If the team struggles to put McNeese State away and loses to Central Michigan in week three, I think you can kick the idea of moving on into overdrive.

