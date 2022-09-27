Addressing the elephant in the room: Should the Patriots call up Cam Newton?

Losing Mac Jones at such a critical juncture of the season is the worst thing that could happen for the New England Patriots. The second-year quarterback has been diagnosed with a “severe” high ankle sprain that may or may not require surgery.

If Jones is out for a significant period of time, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will likely take up the reins under center. Of course, that’s assuming the team has zero considerations of picking up the phone and making a call to their old pal, Cam Newton.

Should coach Bill Belichick use up a lifeline to bring back “Superman Cam” to save the Patriots?

It’s fun to think about from a fantasy perspective, but from a reality perspective, it makes no sense for the team. I hate to be the bearer of bad news—or good news, depending on where you stand on revitalizing the Newton saga—but it’s Hoyer and Bailey Zappe from here on out, until Jones is able to step back onto the field.

Isn’t this specifically why the Patriots have held on to a 36-year-old Hoyer for this long?

No, he isn’t a former league MVP like Newton, and he doesn’t bring that same element of rushing the ball to offset some of the glaring issues surrounding the team’s passing offense. But he’s an experienced veteran with 39 NFL starts. This isn’t some rookie on his first rodeo here. Hoyer has been there and done it before.

It was hard to envision Newton sitting out as a backup to Jones. Could you imagine him coming in and potentially sitting out behind Hoyer?

Not going to happen.

Newton has had a stellar NFL career, and for the most part, he’s been very underappreciated for the things he’s been able to accomplish on the field. The Patriots tried to make it work in 2020, but things simply didn’t pan out.

There might be a better situation that pops up, and Newton will obviously be ready since he works hard to stay in shape year-round. The ship in New England, however, has already sailed on that dream.

