Which additional team will Falcons play in NFL’s 17-game 2021 season

Deen Worley
·1 min read
The NFL is officially adding a 17th game to the 2021 regular season, meaning the Falcons will travel to Jacksonville to face off against the Jaguars. Here is a rundown of the NFC South/AFC South slate.

  • New Orleans @ Tennessee

  • Tampa Bay @ Indianapolis

  • Carolina @ Houston

  • Atlanta @ Jacksonville

The new league rule is decided by the cross-conference matchup from two years ago when the NFC South was slated to play all four teams in the AFC South (2019). The NFC teams facing off against their AFC counterparts will all be the away team in 2021. However, the home-conference will rotate each season with the NFC being home in 2022.

Here are Atlanta’s 17th-game opponents for the next three years.

  • 2022: Home vs same place finisher (2021) in AFC West

  • 2023: Away @ same place finisher (2022) in AFC East

  • 2024: Home vs same place finisher (2023) in AFC North

Atlanta Falcons' 2021 opponents revealed

