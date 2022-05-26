Additional starting times for Ohio State football games this fall released

We continue to receive more details on some of the Ohio State football games this fall. As we get closer and closer to the start of the season, some of the networks and start times have become to crystallize.

We got some more news on that front Thursday thanks to a release from the OSU athletic department. Three more games are now known. Two of them are nonconference variety and another is one from a Big Ten foe.

Here are the three times that were communicated so that you can plan around weddings, bar mitzvahs, and whatever else you may have going on once football season hits the calendar.

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State on Sept. 10: Noon start on the BTN

Ohio State vs. Toledo on Sept. 17: 7 p.m. start on FOX

Ohio State vs. Rutgers on Oct. 1: 3:30 p.m. on TBD

It should also be noted that the game against the Scarlet Knights at home will be this year’s homecoming. That brings us to five games that now have definitive start times and anything else that comes out will most likely be communicated in-season.

Here’s where things stand with the schedule after the three times are added to what we know.

🏈 📺 👀 Kickoff times announced for 2022 home games vs. Arkansas State, Toledo, and Rutgers.#GoBucks — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) May 26, 2022

Ohio State Football Schedule for 2022

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame / 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Sept. 10 – Arkansas State / 12 Noon on BTN

Sept. 17 – Toledo / 7 p.m. on FOX

Sept. 24 – Wisconsin / Time TBD on ABC

Oct. 1 – Rutgers (Homecoming & Ohio Stadium 100 Celebration Game) / 3:30 p.m. with Network TBD

Oct. 8 – at Michigan State

Oct. 15 – Off

Oct. 22 – Iowa

Oct. 29 – at Penn State

Nov. 5 – at Northwestern

Nov. 12 – Indiana

Nov. 19 – at Maryland

Nov. 26 – Michigan / 12 Noon on FOX

Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game / 8 p.m. on FOX

