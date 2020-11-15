Additional Bengals coaches unable to attend game vs. Steelers due to COVID-19 protocols

The Cincinnati Bengals will be down at least four members of Zac Taylor’s coaching staff during the team’s Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Sunday, the team learned three more coaches won’t able to attend the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Tyler Dragon, they are linebackers coach Al Golden, defensive backs coach Steve Jackson and senior assistant Mark Duffner.

The team detailed who will serve where:

“Defensive quality control coach Jordan Kovacs replaced Golden and safeties coach Robert Livingston took over the secondary. Assistant defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, who works with Duffner overseeing the defensive ends and pass rusher, also was assigned Duffner’s game duties.”

The news comes on the heels of the Bengals previously announcing that wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell would have to miss the game due to the same concerns.

Hours before kickoff, that’s four members of the coaching staff sidelined after a week and a half of players going on and off the COVID-19 reserve list, a first for the team all season.

