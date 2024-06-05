Additional 20 Premiership games live on TV

There will be more live broadcasts of SPFL matches [SNS]

An additional 20 Scottish Premiership matches will be shown live on subscription television from next season.

Premier Sports, who already show live Scottish Cup and League Cup games, have bought the package of 20 games for five years. They will share live rights with Sky Sports, who currently show up to 60 games a season on a deal until 2029.

The BBC has a contract to show Scottish Championship and League 1 games on free-to-air platforms, as well as live radio and Premiership highlights rights.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster described the move as "tremendous news for SPFL clubs and supporters alike".

"Up to 80 Premiership matches will be broadcast live next season across Sky Sports and Premier Sports," he said.

"This will be the highest number of live matches ever broadcast from the Scottish Premiership."