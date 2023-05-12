What the addition of transfer CB Trey Amos means for the Alabama secondary

On Tuesday of this week, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide received a commitment from coveted Lousiana transfer cornerback Trey Amos, beating out arch-rival LSU for the former Ragin’ Cajun.

So what does the addition of Amos mean for the Alabama secondary? Well first, I believe the coaching staff likes who they have on the current roster, but with the departures of Eli Ricks, Khyree Jackson, Jahquez Robinson, and Tre’Quon Fegans, Alabama was beginning to be a little thin in the backend.

Bringing in Amos certainly helps cure some of the depth issues. Still, it also provides more competition at the corner spot opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry and possibly at the STAR position with Earl Little.

The most likely scenario for Amos stepping on the field in a starting role for the Crimson Tide would be beating out redshirt sophomore Terrion Arnold at corner. While Arnold certainly has tremendous upside, Amos has significantly more experience, appearing in 30 games while at Louisiana compared to Arnold who has just appeared in 11 total games.

At this particular point in the offseason, it is hard to predict what may happen this fall, but I expect a heated competition at cornerback between Arnold and Amos and we all know that competition breeds excellence.

Whether he starts or not, adding Trey Amos to the Alabama secondary can do nothing but help the Crimson Tide’s defense!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire