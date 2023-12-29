How the addition of Sam Jackson V will give Auburn football's offense 'some flexibility'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Auburn football made an interesting addition Wednesday evening by bringing in former Cal quarterback Sam Jackson V from the transfer portal, but as a receiver.

Jackson, who threw for 129 yards in a loss to the Tigers on Sept. 9, has been a QB for the last five years. The last time he played WR was during his sophomore season at Naperville Central High School, where he hauled in 50 passes for for 847 yards and 14 touchdowns to help the Redhawks reach the second round of the Illinois State 8A playoffs.

Who was throwing Jackson the ball? Current Auburn QB Payton Thorne, who was a three-star recruit coming out Naperville Central before he committed to Michigan State and spent four seasons with the Spartans.

"I got to witness Sam, obviously, live this year when we played," coach Hugh Freeze said at a news conference Friday when asked about adding Jackson. "... It's a risk, probably, but I think he's one heck of an athlete. I watched all of his high school receiving stuff, and he obviously caught balls from Payton Thorne. I think there's some chemistry there."

Freeze views Jackson as a receiver that he can move around the offense. It's a growing phenomenon in the sport, with players such as Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL being a prime example.

"I think he has the possibility — If you watch, even in the NFL now, I think they're starting to do more things like (Maryland coach Mike) Locksley and I do with these receivers. Coming back in the backfield and doing different things. He gives me a lot of flexibility in that regard to be able to do that.

"So, for us, it was worth (it to get him) even though I hadn't seen a lot of college reps at receiver. I've seen a lot of practice and his his high school stuff. I just think an athlete like that gives us some flexibility."

The Tigers will play Maryland in Nissan Stadium for the Music City Bowl on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ABC). Jackson, though he has signed, will obviously not be eligible to participate against the Terrapins.

"He's not playing tomorrow, right? I just want to make sure," Locksley joked sitting beside Freeze at the news conference. "You guys had me a bit nervous."

Auburn football getting healthy ahead of Music City Bowl

Freeze mentioned Wednesday how the Tigers were dealing with a rash of the flu. That issue has seemingly subsided: "Our doctor's report this morning was that (for) all but one the fever has broken," the coach said. "I don't know how strong they'll be. They'll have to hydrate really well today.

"It's kind of like everything else we're dealing with (like) the opt outs. You can't control some things, but I had a good report this morning that most everybody was feeling better. I'm sure if (at) all possible, they'll give it a go."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Why Hugh Freeze pulled Sam Jackson V out of portal for Auburn football