In addition to a ring, Chiefs players would get a big paycheck for winning Super Bowl

Rookies have played a big part in the Chiefs’ success this season, with no fewer than eight first-year players making an impact.

Not all rookies are paid the same, because their salary depends on when they’re selected in the NFL Draft. The minimum salary for players this season is $705,000, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Those Chiefs rookies already have supplemented that salary thanks to their playoff success.

Each Chiefs player has earned $162,000 so far in the postseason and will receive another check regardless of the outcome of Super Bowl LVII.

Here is the breakdown of money that Chiefs players have earned, via the NFL-NFLPA collective bargaining agreement.

Winning the AFC West: $46,500

Winning the AFC Divisional playoff game: $46,500

Winning the AFC Championship Game: $69,000

If the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, they will nearly double those winnings.

Players on the Super Bowl champion each receive a $157,000 share, while the players on the losing team will take home $82,000. Regardless of who wins the game, players will receive a ring, too.

The Super Bowl championship ring is the one the players really want, although the Chiefs did receive a ring for being AFC champions in 2020 despite losing Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those eligible for the playoff-bonus pay must be on the Chiefs’ 53-player Active/Inactive List or the Reserve/Injured List, per the CBA.