With addition of Donald Penn, Redskins release another veteran tackle

RICHMOND -- The Redskins signed veteran left tackle Donald Penn on Tuesday, and subsequently, released tackle Tyler Catalina, a source told NBC Sports Washington.

Additionally, Washington also signed guard Hugh Thorton on Wednesday, according to NBC Sports Washington's Brian McNally.

The news finishes off a rough 24-hour cycle for Catalina. During Tuesday's practice, he got into a fight with defensive lineman JoJo Wicker. Catalina threw a few punches, connecting with Wicker's facemask before the scene erupted into a melee with a scrum of padded football players on the ground.

The fight likely had nothing to do with his release, rather the addition of Penn. Catalina has been with the Redskins since 2017 when he signed as an undrafted free agent. He started two games that season as Washington juggled significant offensive line injuries. In 2018, Catalina injured his shoulder in preseason and spent the year on the injured reserve. Ben Standig of The Athletic first reported the Catalina release.

As far as Thorton, the Redskins worked him out following Tuesday's training camp practice. He's a former Colts third-round pick in 2013, starting 32 games for Indianapolis over the next three seasons. After initially retiring in 2017 due to health issues, Thorton came out of retirement earlier this year to play in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football league (AAF).

The roster moves match the latest 53 man roster projection for the Redskins, available here.

