With addition of Carson Wentz, Rams have rostered 4 of top 9 picks from 2016 draft

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead loves accumulating former first-round picks, either by trading for them or signing them in free agency. He added another on Tuesday when the Rams signed Carson Wentz, who was the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 – one selection after the Rams took Jared Goff.

With the signing of Wentz, the Rams have now rostered four of the top nine picks in the 2016 NFL draft at some point, as Adam Schefter pointed out:

No. 1: Jared Goff

No. 2: Carson Wentz

No. 5: Jalen Ramsey

No. 9: Leonard Floyd

This is similar to the 2014 draft for the Rams. They’ve had seven of the first 29 picks from that class on their roster at some point, too: Greg Robinson, Blake Bortles, Sammy Watkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald, Brandin Cooks and Dominique Easley.

Obviously, Wentz is nothing like the additions of Ramsey and Floyd, but hey, at least he’s a former first-round pick!

Just don’t expect Wentz to contribute much in Los Angeles. Sean McVay seems optimistic Matthew Stafford will be back in Week 11 following the Rams’ bye.

