Addition of Aliyah Boston could allow Fever's NaLyssa Smith to step out

INDIANAPOLIS -- The moment Aliyah Boston was taken No. 1 overall by the Fever in the WNBA draft, NaLyssa Smith tweeted at her "let's go to work!" adding several k's at the end of work for emphasis. When Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud tweeted out her reaction, tagging both Boston and Smith and saying that combination "is tough." Smith quote tweeted her and said HIGH LOWWWW ALL NIGHT!!

Boston occupies a special place in Fever history because she is their first No. 1 overall pick, so much has and will be made of what she brings to the organization individually as a national champion, four-time All-American, four-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and national player of the year at South Carolina. But an added part of her value is what she does for Smith, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft and a first-team All-Rookie pick last season.

Just three days and five practices into camp, Smith can already see chemistry developing and already see that the two can work together in the frontcourt just as she had envisioned when she was tweeting on draft night.

NaLyssa Smith looks to pass at Fever practice on Wednesday

"High-low," Smith said. "I think we'll have a lot of high-low situations where she can bang inside and if she don't have it, she could kick it out. I can shoot the shot or I can throw it inside. I think us just being those type of players is going to help each other out."

Smith was just starting to get a sense of the kind of perimeter player she could be when she left Baylor last year after two All-American seasons and a national title. In her first three seasons under Kim Mulkey, the 6-4 forward took a total of 27 3-pointers, making four of them. As a senior she got a little more freedom under Nicki Collen, going 9 of 38 from beyond the arc while also averaging career highs in scoring (22.1 ppg) and rebounding (11.5 rpg.)

Last year as she shared the Fever frontcourt with Baylor teammate Queen Egbo, she got to step out more than ever before and showed legitimate proficiency from outside, knocking down 37 of 97 3-point attempts (38.1%). Only guards Kelsey Mitchell and Victoria Vivians hit more 3s for the Fever last season. Only seven other players listed as forwards or centers in the league hit more 3s than Smith's 37, among them Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Jonquel Jones and Tina Charles.

Boston's addition should mean Smith gets even more opportunity to show off that part of her game.

"I always want to play on the perimeter," Smith said. "I know my bread and butter is inside too. Just having someone that can high-low, go up and down, I think it's going to help. We're going to help each other."

Indeed, Smith is still excellent around the rim. Of her 160 field goals last season, 64 came in the restricted area where she made nearly 60% of her attempts. But her perimeter skill set could allow her to get to the rim from the perimeter just as easily as she can get there in post-ups.

"NaLyssa, once she gets in really, really good shape, she's going to be able to take people off the dribble," Fever coach Christie Sides said. "She's going to have 4 players (power forwards) that are going to come out and guard her, so she's going to take them off the dribble. She can also pass. She can pick and she can pop. She can pick and she can roll. Once she gets comfortable here with what we're trying to do, you haven't seen the best of NaLyssa Smith yet."

Her first season was fairly strong, as she averaged 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and she built on that earlier this year by winning the individual championship at the Athletes Unlimited event this offseason, a five-week event in February and March in Dallas in which players changed teams weekly and built up points on an individual leaderboard. Playing with Boston means Smith might have to share post touches, but together they could make the Fever's entire inside game more efficient.

"Oh my goodness, it's a beautiful sight sometimes when they're out there," Sides said. "NaLyssa can stretch the floor. She played in that AU as a 5 and just killed it because it's really hard to guard her with her skill set. Between the two of them, we're letting the first rim-runner go and if you have a play down there, you stay and so some work."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Fever's NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston forming frountcourt bond