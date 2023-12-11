Addison's Joshua Lindeman earns Lenawee County Football co-Coach of the Year

ADDISON — It was an unthinkable off-season for Addison.

A certain two-way starter transferred to another area school. A starting linebacker and top tackler was diagnosed with leukemia and was out for the season. A valued team member died.

Through it all, coach Joshua Lindeman kept his players positive and focused on team, culture, and commitment. Those three things paid dividends as Addison improved from 5-5 in 2022 to go 9-1 and win a conference championship. The result is Lindeman winning co-Coach of the Year honors in Lenawee County with Lenawee Christian’s Bill Wilharms.

Addison coach Josh Lindeman talks to his team after the Cascades Conference championship game at Napoleon in Week 9.

“I think it comes back to the culture we’ve tried to create,” Lindeman said. “We talk a lot about life in our football program. Life is sometimes going to suck. It’s going to be a grind. But you know what? That’s not an excuse. That’s what we preach every single day.”

Addison had a near dream regular season. The Panthers scored a whopping 462 points — the most in school history — and were the highest scoring 11-Player team in the state. They scored 62 against East Jackson, 58 against Leslie, 54 against Homer and 84 against Springport.

The offense was in a completely different gear than ever before.

Then came the conference championship game against undefeated Napoleon, the winners of the Cascades Conference East Division.

“Everybody doubted us,” Addison quarterback Jaxen Sword said. “Everyone said, ‘They can’t beat a team from the East. That’s the tough side of the conference.’ We came out (against Napoleon) and we played our game, played how we knew, and we won.”

Lindeman said the Panthers started talking in the summer about the players they had and what they wanted to accomplish.

“I told the kids at the beginning of the year when we went to Olivet for camp that we lost a lot of talent from last year,” Lindeman said. “I told them, ‘We have to replace it. There’s no one new coming through the door. There are no kids in the hallways that are going to all of a sudden come out for football and change us.’

“I said, ‘If we are going to win a conference title, it’s going to be with the dudes in this room.’ We had to find it and that’s what we did. We did some soul searching and found those guys.”

The Addison culture, he said, helped get the players through adversity.

“I’m proud of the way the kids did it and the way our coaches never used any of that as an excuse,” Lindeman said. “They got down in the pit with the next kid and started coaching them up. They said, ‘We’re going to win football games and find a way.’ That brought the team together.”

Lindeman, who is also the Addison athletic director and assistant principal, is a Lenawee County guy. He attended Addison schools from the third to fifth grade. He graduated from Hudson High School in 2001 and Adrian College in 2005.

He spent time around the county as an assistant football coach, was a JV head coach at Ann Arbor Pioneer and assistant at Ann Arbor Skyline then was the Jonesville head coach in 2009-10 before returning to the county as an assistant at Tecumseh.

He has been the head coach at Addison since 2014, going 57-38 in his 10 years.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Addison's Joshua Lindeman earns Lenawee County Football co-Coach of the Year