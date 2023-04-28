Addison is ‘safe bet’ for Vikings offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Vikings’ move to pick Jordan Addison No. 23 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which closed out a historic string of four consecutive WR picks.
Maybe everyone should have seen this coming. He was good at Kentucky, but hardly top-pick good.
Alabama was tied with Miami ahead of the 2023 NFL draft with first-round picks in 14 consecutive years.
The Cardinals got tricky in the first few picks of the NFL Draft.
Lamar Jackson had an epic Thursday, but he wasn't the only veteran QB with reason to smile. Matt Harmon examines Round 1's winners and losers.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
It's the first time in the 21st century that the first round hasn't included at least one player from outside a power conference.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down all of the fallout from round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab kick off their instant reaction to round one of the 2023 NFL Draft by discussing the Houston Texans' massive trade-up from 12th overall to third overall to select EDGE Will Anderson Jr. Charles gives the inside story behind how the trade went down, while Frank hates the trade and thinks they drastically overpaid. Next, the trio discuss the Indianapolis Colts selecting Florida QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall. Is Indy really the best place for Richardson given he will likely need time to develop? The group round out the draft by giving some of the most surprising picks of the night (looking at you, Detroit Lions) and some of the biggest winners before taking a look ahead at day two and some of the best prospects still left on the board.
The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.
Young is either going to fail, and everyone will say the Panthers should have seen it coming because he didn't match the prototype. Or he'll dominate like he did at Alabama, and it will open doors for more QBs.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but a ton of good prospects are still available — including 10 players in our top 32 overall.
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each first-round pick from Thursday. How did your team fare?
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald share their instant reactions to round one and who came out the biggest winners and losers in fantasy and reality.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here. Finally. Celebrate with Charles McDonald's final mock.
The Colts hope to have their quarterback of the future.
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry were killed on Nov. 13 after their class returned from a field trip.