Addison Rae’s Bustier Dress & Glittering Bow Heels Are Perfect for a ‘He’s All That’ Press Day

Addison Rae found a bold way to incorporate summer’s biggest trends into her press attire.

Promoting her upcoming film “He’s All That,” the breakout actress tapped must-have styles in a dress from Dolce & Gabbana today; the strapless design featured a bustier-style silhouette with edge studs and structured detailing, as styled by Molly Dickson.

The number taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.

In addition to her fashionable attire, the young star’s own choice of footwear looped in another trend for the season: ankle-wrap sandals. Addison Rae’s pair, in particular, comes courtesy of Mach & Mach in the brand’s signature bow-adorned pumps with a glittering finish and 3-inch heel; favored by Chrissy Teigen, Lizzo, Cardi B and more, ankle-wrap heels are all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit.

Fans of the TikTok star’s take on the trend can shop the Mach & Mach Double Bow heels for $1,405 at Farfetch.

When it comes to footwear, Addison Rae’s own bold heels are just one of the many silhouettes in her everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Z style star is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation.

On top of trending sneakers, the 20-year-old has started her own beauty line, Item Beauty, and starred in a recent campaign for American Eagle.

Credit: Courtesy of Fafetch

