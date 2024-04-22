Advertisement

Addison Marcee: CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week

James Grant

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Addison Marcee is our Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week.

She is a student-athlete from Quitman High School.

Watch the video above to see all that she has accomplished, and once again congrats to Addison.

