Addison Graves drills a homer, Blue Jays split with Dickinson

May 14—JAMESTOWN — Addison Graves announced her return to the plate in style Tuesday afternoon.

After being out for more than a week, Graves approached the plate for the first time and connected on a pitch from Dickinson's Ava Jahner.

The senior sent the ball flying over the right field fence.

"Welcome back Addi Graves!" the announcer yelled over the press box microphone.

Graves' dinger was a great boost for the Jays, but unfortunately for the crew, the solo shot was not enough to get the team past a hungry Dickinson team.

At least — not in game No. 1.

The Blue Jays dropped game No. 1 12-1 but then rallied to take the second game 2-0 to improve to 12-8 in the West Region and 17-10 overall. The split puts Dickinson at 19-4 overall and 12-2 in the WDA.

Jamestown is set to finish out the regular season on Thursday with a nonconference doubleheader against West Fargo. First pitch is slated to come at 4:30 p.m. at West Fargo High School.

Graves, a senior for the Jamestown High School team, suffered an elbow injury during the Jays' game against Watford City on May 3. The senior has seen minimal playing time since.

"That was a nice surprise," JHS head coach Mike Soulis said of Graves' hit. "We held her back for a reason — we want her to end the year. We are trying to be conservative and making sure we are doing the right thing. She felt good today so that was a plus."

Graves' shot came in the one inning the Midgets did not score. With two down and runners at first and second, Blue Jay pitcher Makenna Nold clutched up and recorded her fifth K of the day against Morgan Koffler.

Nold went 6.2 innings and allowed 12 runs — 11 earned — on 12 hits. The senior walked 12 batters but turned around and struck out 11.

As a squad, the Blue Jays recorded eight hits. Avery Graves led her team at the plate going 2-for-3.

After a quiet second frame, the Midgets put two on the board in the third to make it 4-1.

The hits just kept on coming.

In the fourth, Mackenna Medina roped one out to left center to drive in Morgan Koffler to push the Midgets' lead to 5-1. Jamestown collected the final out before Medina's run could score.

Dickinson recorded runs in the fifth and sixth to make it 7-1 but the final nail in the coffin came in the seventh.

Jamestown allowed for five Dickinson runs to score — something they hadn't done since last Thursday against Bismarck Legacy.

"We're minimizing mistakes," Soulis said. "We did give up a big inning today, but up until then we didn't have those big innings. We're a little banged up so that contributed to it a little bit but overall we're limiting those big innings and that's helping us stay in the game."

Maddie Hoff's performance in the circle is what helped the Jays stay in the second game.

The freshman went the distance, only allowing two hits and one walk. She struck out 10 in her seven innings pitched.

Avery Graves went 3-for-3 in the second, notching a homerun in the bottom of the sixth.

Limiting teams like Dickinson will be pivotal for the Jays if they want to see any postseason action.

As the current No. 7 seed in the WDA, the Jays are looking at the possibility of a WDA Tournament play-in game on Monday. If seedings hold, the Jays would face 10th seeded Watford City. The singleheader would be played at Trapper Field.

"It's that part of the season," Soulis said. "We have to take it one game at a time."

Dickinson 12, Jamestown 1

DHS 202 111 5 — 12 12 0

JHS 010 000 0 — 1 8 0

DHS — Ava Jahner; JHS — Makenna Nold, Maddie Hoff (7). W — Jahner; L — Nold.

Highlights: DHS — Ava Jahner (7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) 1-2, RBI, HR; Mackenna Medina 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Gabby Sobolik 2-3, RBI, 2B; Braelynn Farnsworth 3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI.

JHS — Avery Graves 2-3; Addison Graves 1-2, HR; Brooke Jackson 1-4; Makenna Nold 1-3; Torrie Mack 1-3; Lucy Falk 1-3.

Jamestown 2, Dickinson 0

DHS 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

JHS 010 001 X — 2 8 1

DHS — Kyndall Peterson; Jahner (7); JHS — Maddie Hoff. W — Hoff. L — Peterson.

Highlights: DHS — Jenna Decker 1-3; Mackenna Medina 1-3.

JHS — Hoff (7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) 1-3; Torrie Mack 1-3, Addison Graves 1-3; Sophia Bond 1-3; Avery Graves 3-3, HR, RBI; Jordan Mikkelson 1-2, RBI.