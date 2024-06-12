Addisen Fisher named 2023-24 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year

UCLA commit Addisen Fisher added an impressive piece of hardware to the mantle this week, with the Bend High School (Ore.) standout being named the 2023-24 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year.

The announcement culminated a selection process that included half a million student-athletes who play high school softball across the U.S. It concluded with a surprise presentation of the trophy at the Bend softball field, with Fisher surrounded by her family, coaches, and teammates.

Capping off the special moment, the 2014-15 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year—and UCLA alumna—Rachel Garcia congratulated Fisher during a video call.

(Photo: Joe Greer, Courtesy of Gatorade)

Fisher, who was an incredible three-time Gatorade Oregon Softball Player of the Year, now joins an impressive group of former National winners who have combined for more than 17 gold medals and five National Championships.

For the Lava Bears right-handed ace, it’s a national spotlight on an extraordinary career, one that included a Class 5A state title this past season in which Fisher dominated from the circle and at the plate.

Her stats are fitting of the nation’s top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2024:

0.36 ERA, 10 shutouts, five no-hitters and four perfect games

261 strikeouts in 134.2 innings, averaging 1.9 Ks per inning

Opposing hitters batted .092 against her; FIP was .198

.667 batting avg. with 17 home runs, 40 RBI, 54 runs and 18 steals

“Addisen Fisher is not only a dominating force on the mound, but one of the best hitters we’ve faced this season,” began Stacy Cox, head coach at Summit High School, in a statement release about Fisher’s dual-threat prowess on the field.

“If you choose to pitch to the talented senior, you risk watching the softball leave the park within seconds, and any pitch (location) is fair game. On the mound, she is near perfection with speeds reaching 70 and a changeup that will stop you in your tracks. Such a talented player with a very bright future.”

Outside the lines, Fisher’s resume is equally impressive.

While maintaining a 4.13 GPA, she donated her time to the Red Cross and mentored intellectually and physically challenged students in life skills. As a WEB (Where Everybody Belongs) member, she served as an instructor and coach with Bend North Little League. And during her time with the National Honor Society, she organized food and blood donation drives at her school.

When all of it is combined, it’s easy to see why Fisher was so deserving of this year’s Player of the Year recognition, which Gatorade president and general manager Michael Del Pozzo noted of the future Bruin.

“With such a talented pool of competition, being selected as the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year is a testament to Addisen’s hard work and achievements on and off the field,” said Del Pozzo in a statement.

“Addisen’s commitment to excellence in all facets of life is inspiring, and we’re excited to see what’s next for her.”

Same here, Michael. Same here.

Congrats, Addisen, on the remarkable high school chapter of your career and winning the 2023-24 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports