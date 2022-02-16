After adding Tyrone Wheatley, Broncos expected to hire at least 3 more coaches

The Denver Broncos have hired Tyrone Wheatley as their new running backs coach, the team announced Wednesday.

Wheatley, 50, had a 10-year career as a running back in the NFL before going on to coach at the college and pro level. He most recently served as the head coach at Morgan State from 2019-2021.

Wheatley becomes the 14th outside hire head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made so far this offseason. At least three more additions are on the way, all from the same team.

The Broncos are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams secondary coach/pass game coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams assistant special teams coach Dwayne Stukes and L.A.’s assistant defensive line coach, Marcus Dixon.

Evero will be Denver’s defensive coordinator, Stukes will be the special teams coordinator and Dixon will become the defensive line coach, with all three coaches getting promotions after winning Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams are holding their Super Bowl parade in Los Angeles today. The Broncos could make the three hires official as soon as later today, but Thursday might be the most likely day for an announcement.

