Adding Carmelo Anthony -- Is it what the Blazers expected?

Last week, Carmelo Anthony averaged 22.3 points on 57.4% shooting from the field, while also shooting 45.5% from three-point range. To add to the efficient shooting, Melo also notched 7.7 rebounds per game and 2.7 assists as the Trail Blazers went 3-0.

Monday afternoon the NBA announced that Anthony had earned the Western Conference Player of the Week honors for the first time since March of 2014.

After the Blazers wrapped up Monday's practice and before the team made their way down to Los Angeles for a Tuesday night meeting with the Clippers, Portland's head coach Terry Stotts discussed how he feels Melo has measured up to Stotts' initial outlook on bringing in the 10-time All-Star.

I don't know what my expectations were. My expectations probably were that he'd be able to help us. Beyond that he's probably played more minutes than I expected. He's kept himself in really good condition, but other than that we all remember the player Melo was before he was out of the league for a year and my hope was that he would be able to come back to that.

As Anthony showcased his offense last week, Damian Lillard still continued his effectiveness on that end of the floor, averaging 22.7 points and 7.7 assists over the last three games.

Lillard knows one thing is certain: It has been nice to have Melo shouldering some of the offensive load.

"Taking pressure off of us," Lillard said. "I think he's a guy that regardless of how many years he's been in the league, or how many miles, or his age, or anything-- it's a respect thing. When guys see him out there they respect him… His presence has just been a huge difference."

Rodney Hood, who has been shooting a third-best in the league 50.8 percent from three, mentioned that fans really notice Anthony's scoring, but the veteran forward has brought a lot more than just buckets.

"He's helped in a lot of facets," Hood said. "Obviously, you see the scoring, but rebounding – he's a competitor rebounder, and we've been lacking. You know, Hassan [Whiteside] can get rebounds, but other than that, he's a really good rebounder. Defensively- he really talks, very vocal – something else we've been needing."

The Blazers are currently riding a three-game winning streak with Anthony now playing in a total of six games as a Blazer. Hood added that Anthony has a "a toughness about him" that the team has also been needing.

Portland has also taken advantage of the 35-year-old's basketball IQ.

"Everybody knows what he brings to the table and what he's done in the league, but he's just a really good basketball mind. He really knows the game… I think that really helps us out a lot," Hood said.

The Blazers will now look to Melo's skills and smarts as they take on a Clippers team that has won eight of their last nine games.

