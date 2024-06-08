Addie Siess jumps toward her shot at NEO

Jun. 7—The love for basketball will take a 2024 Duncan High School graduate to higher levels on and off the court this fall.

Addie Siess, 18, signed her letter of intent for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami alongside family, friends, coaches, teammates and mentors during Duncan High School's spring 2024 signing day in May.

Siess said she plans to play for the women's basketball team and drum line at NEO.

In preparation for college, Siess played basketball for five years since the seventh grade and has been in band for six years.

She said she's excited for the new challenges that come along with playing basketball — from meeting her new teammates to her new coaches and getting better at the sport she loves to play.

Siess plans to major in athletic training. She said she hopes to stay close to the sports field and become an athletic trainer in Oklahoma.

Siess said a lot of her inspiration to play basketball comes from her mom and her aunt and their years playing basketball.

"Just being around the environment really was my motivation to start playing," she said.

Additionally, Siess played volleyball and golf at DHS.

Siess averages 10.2 points per game with three rebounds, five assists and just over 1 in steals.

Coach Grant Givens said Siess was a great student athlete at Duncan.

"She was involved and a good role model for younger athletes," Givens said. "Addie worked hard in basketball and her hard work paid off with a scholarship."

Givens said several student athletes seek scholarships, but there are just a few who do the necessary work involved to receive them.

"Addie was willing to do the extra and she was rewarded for it and that's exciting for her and her family," he said. "Addie will be successful in all that she does and I look forward to watching her succeed."

As a coach, Givens said he's always excited to see student athletes succeed.

"It's always exciting to see kids have the opportunity to continue playing at the next level and have opportunities to continue their education," he said.

For other students applying to college, Siess said to turn in their scholarship applications.

"Get that extra money," she said. "Do whatever you can to help yourself."