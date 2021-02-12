Add Tyrell Williams to list of free agent targets with ties to Nick Sirianni
Add another free agent target with Nick Sirianni ties to Eagles' list
A couple weeks ago, we came up with a list of 11 pending free agents who might be targets for the Eagles based on their connections to the new coaching staff.
Let’s add another name to that list.
The Raiders are planning to release receiver Tyrell Williams next month, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
The #Raiders plan to release WR Tyrell Williams at the start of the league year next month, per source. Williams missed the entire 2020 season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery, but should be fully healthy in 2-3 weeks. He’s still only 28.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021
That’s notable because Williams’ best NFL seasons came with Sirianni as his position coach with the Chargers.
Williams, who turns 29 today, missed the entire 2020 season with a torn labrum in his shoulder. You might be thinking that the Eagles shouldn’t be in the market for a 29-year-old receiver coming off an injury. I can’t really argue that part of it.
But the Eagles are about to have a very young receiving corps if they move on from Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson. When that happens, the most veteran receiver in the room will be Greg Ward Jr. So maybe it wouldn’t hurt to have a veteran in the room who is also familiar with the scheme and what the head coach wants out of his receivers.
When the Eagles hired Sirianni, one of the brightest spots of his resume was his work with receivers and Williams was at the top of that list. Sirianni helped the undrafted receiver out of Western Oregon have a 1,000-yard campaign in his second NFL season and his first with Sirianni.
Take a look at Williams’ season-by-season stats. He was coached by Sirianni in 2016 and 2017.
2015: 2 catches, 90 yards, 1 touchdown
2016: 69 catches, 1,059 yards, 7 touchdowns
2017: 43 catches, 728 yards, 4 touchdowns
2018: 41 catches, 653 yards, 5 touchdowns
2019: 42 catches, 651 yards, 6 touchdowns
If you’re wondering, the Eagles’ top receiver in 2020 was Travis Fulgham, who had 539 yards and 4 touchdowns. So adding (a healthy) Williams would help immediately. And if he needs a prove-it deal coming off injury, who better to play under than Sirianni, who once got the most out of him.
And Williams has always given Sirianni credit for his ascent. Here’s what he said about Sirianni back in 2016, his breakout season, via the San Diego Union Tribune:
"I think he's been one of the main reasons why I've been able to have success this year," Williams said. "Working with him through OTAs and all of the (spring), we worked on a lot of detail, how to get in and out of breaks. He's been a huge help."
