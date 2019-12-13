Add Ronald Darby to the list of injured Eagles

Starting cornerback Ronald Darby popped up on the Eagles' injury report Friday with a hip flexor strain and is questionable for the Eagles' game Sunday against the Redskins.

Darby wasn't on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday and was a full participant in practice. He's listed as a limited participant on Friday, which likely means he either got hurt during practice or an injury he suffered Monday night against the Giants got worse.

In either case, it's yet another injury for an injury-riddled team. The only defensive players to start all 13 games are Malcolm Jenkins, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Rodney McLeod.

The Eagles do have some depth at cornerback, since they're carrying seven corners on the 53-man roster.

Jalen Mills is expected to be OK for Sunday after hurting his elbow in the Giants game. He was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday.

Rasul Douglas would likely be the starter opposite Mills if Darby can't play. Douglas has started 17 games in his three-year career, including five earlier this year.

Avonte Maddox can play outside but has been in the slot for the nine games he's been healthy, averaging 46 snaps per game. Sidney Jones, who started four games earlier this year, is also available. Cre'Von LeBlanc is being brought back slowly after being on IR most of the year, and Craig James hasn't played a defensive snap in nearly two months.

Darby missed half of the 2017 season with an ankle injury, half of last year with a torn ACL and four games earlier this year with a hamstring injury. He's played only 29 of a possible 50 games since he got here in the summer of 2017.

The Eagles have don't have a cornerback who's played defense in every game this year. They've used eight different combinations of starting corners in 13 games.

The Eagles signed the 25-year-old Darby to a one-year contract worth $6.5 million. He has two interceptions in nine starts.

