Add Rhamondre Stevenson on Week 11 Waivers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Welcome to the Week 11 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021 season. With only one week remaining until high-stakes playoffs commence (and the postseason for recreational leagues follows shortly thereafter), FAAB should be unloaded on the few remaining impact players that could enter your starting lineup if something were to happen to the player(s) ahead of them. After all, you can’t take it with you when you go.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: -

RB: Chase Edmonds, Derrick Henry

WR: Julio Jones, Allen Robinson, Tyler Boyd

TE: -

Story continues

The Cardinals moved Chase Edmonds (ankle) to injured reserve on Saturday, sidelining him until Week 14 since Arizona’s bye falls in Week 12. His immediate availability in attempting to return from a high-ankle sprain at that time would then cause start/sit headaches in the first round of the fantasy playoffs. Feel free to keep him stashed if he wasn’t in your starting lineup to begin with...Only one reporter in the entire nation irresponsibly reported that Derrick Henry (foot surgery) will return in “6-10 weeks.” The Big Dog is still expected to miss the rest of the year...The WR75 in fantasy points per game, Julio Jones (hamstring, IR) will be out until Week 14 since Tennessee’s bye week occurs the week prior. I would flat out drop Jones for Marcus Johnson with confidence...Allen Robinson has not eclipsed 70 receiving yards in 11 consecutive games, scoring a single touchdown in that span, dating back to last year...Tyler Boyd has averaged a 14% target share behind Ja’Marr Chase (26.3%) and Tee Higgins (23%) in five games since Higgins returned from injury, finishing as the WR68 < WR98 < WR43 < WR14 < WR85 in that span.

Overall Top 5

1. Rhamondre Stevenson

2. Jamal Agnew

3. D’Onta Foreman

4. Marcus Johnson

5. Donovan Peoples-Jones



High-Stakes Top 5

1. D’Onta Foreman

2. Marcus Johnson

3. Godwin Igbwebuike

4. Jeff Wilson

5. Wayne Gallman

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions for both recreational and high-stakes (FFPC, NFFC, etc.) formats, the latter which have far fewer viable players available with every passing week. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in those leagues ahead of Week 11. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Contingency Top 10

1. Alexander Mattison

2. D’Ernest Johnson

3. Khalil Herbert

4. Sony Michel

5. Carlos Hyde

6. Samaje Perine

7. Ronald Jones

8. Godwin Igwebuike

9. Chuba Hubbard

10. Eno Benjamin

For those looking to stash the best available backup(s) with minimum standalone value, the rankings above were designed to help prioritize direct backups in the event a player in front of them were absent. These are listed in the precise order I would stash them ahead of Week 11. Presumed targets, touches, environment, remaining schedule, etc. are included in the process.

Quarterbacks

1. Cam Newton

2. Tua Tagovailoa

3. Jimmy Garoppolo

4. Daniel Jones

5. Mac Jones

Running Backs

A.J. Dillon rostered in 72 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 RB add if available.

1. Rhamondre Stevenson

2. D’Onta Foreman

3. Godwin Igwebuike

4. Jeff Wilson

5. Wayne Gallman

6. Patrick Taylor

Wide Receivers

Van Jefferson rostered in 59 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 WR add if available.

Elijah Moore rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 WR add if available.

1. Jamal Agnew

2. Marcus Johnson

3. Donovan Peoples-Jones

4. James Washington

5. Ray-Ray McCloud

Tight Ends

1. Dan Arnold

2. Tyler Conklin

3. Gerald Everett

4. Adam Trautman

5. Cole Kmet

Defense/Special Teams

1. Carolina Panthers

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Miami Dolphins

4. Los Angeles Chargers

Kickers

-

Coming soon...