Add QB Kellen Mond, DT Trysten Hill to the list of those cut

Getting closer to the initial 53-man roster, the Cleveland Browns have cut down two more players. This time, it is quarterback Kellen Mond and defensive tackle Trysten Hill who have gotten the axe from the team. Mond, of course, was brought back onto the roster after the trade of Joshua Dobbs for the sole purpose of taking snaps in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill, a former second round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, flashed this preseason but was sidelined most of training camp with a hand injury. Given his explosiveness and tools, Hill is a player who could land on the practice squad.

For Mond, however, expect the Browns to explore other practice squad quarterbacks. This is not to say that Mond could not land on the practice squad, but we have reached a point where we know who he is as a player. There are better quarterbacks out there.

