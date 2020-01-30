Add Kyle Van Noy to list of Patriots who want to remain in New England

Well, you can add Kyle Van Noy to the list of Patriots who want to remain in New England for many seasons to come.

The Patriots linebacker spoke candidly of his free agent situation on Thursday, noting that Massachusetts is now very much his "home."

"For me personally, I want to do what's best for my family and I would love to stay in New England," Van Noy said, according to Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. "It's going to be home forever. I won Super Bowls there now, the fans have embraced me like their own, I feel like I'm a Bostonian at heart. The food, the culture, everything. I'm in it with them when I go to the Bruins games, the Celtics games, so I'm very, very confident in regards to staying at home. That would be an honor to finish out my career with the New England Patriots."

Although he wants to remain with the Patriots, Van Noy is keeping his options open and will continue to play regardless if he lands a deal with New England or not, which is similar to what Devin McCourty told Phil Perry about his free agent situation in Miami on Thursday.

"But, at the end of the day, it's a business," Van Noy said. "I feel like my game has been very consistent the last couple of years and I want to continue that if it's with [the Patriots] or with someone else."

The 28-year-old had a strong 2019 campaign with 6.5 sacks, 41 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown. He was an extremely valuable member to the Patriots defensive unit, and it would be a shame to see him sign with another team this offseason.

