Add Kentucky OG Tashawn Manning to the list of players who have met with the Browns

The Cleveland Browns do not have a first or second round pick, so they will have to capitalize on their eight draft picks from pick no. 74 on. They have been meeting with plenty of fringe day three players like BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland. That continues as they have also had contact with Kentucky offensive guard Tashawn Manning.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Browns hosted a pre-draft virtual visit with Manning, who is a transfer from the University of Auburn. An average athlete, the 6-foot-3 and 327-pound guard tested middle-of-the-road at the NFL Scouting Combine a month ago.

More NFL Draft!

