Add Jamaal Williams on Week 13 Waivers

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!

Welcome to the Week 13 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021 season. It's almost sad to see this fantasy regular season come to a close given the painstaking amount of work it’s taken to keep competitive all year. With one last week to prep the end of your rosters for a successful postseason run, we’ll continue to set our sights on viable long-term stashes while sifting through immediate injury replacements ahead of Sunday. Feel free to assess your roster and splurge however much remaining FAAB you hold in your back pocket accordingly — after all, it’s now or never.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: Russell Wilson, Ryan Tannehill

RB: Zack Moss, Mike Davis, Derrick Henry

WR: Julio Jones

TE: -

The Seahawks have scored three touchdowns on 30 possessions since Russell Wilson returned to the lineup, tying the longest three-and-out streak in the NFL on Monday night and only getting there for managers with eight completions for 86 yards and a touchdown on the team’s final drive. Averaging 200 yards with a 2:2 TD:INT ratio in three starts post-finger surgery, Wilson is droppable for Taysom Hill for the rest of the season...The QB20 in fantasy points per game, Ryan Tannehill will return from Tennessee’s bye in Week 14 with the exact surrounding cast that could only elevate him for 93 yards against New England. Taylor Heinicke offers a higher weekly floor than Tannehill...Zack Moss was healthy scratched on Thanksgiving in favor of a two-headed committee between Devin Singletary and Matt Breida. One or the other should be rostered in place of Moss...With Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) back in the lineup, Mike Davis rushed five times for 16 yards. Qadree Ollison (illness) is expected to be active and sponge touches from Davis in Week 13...The Cardinals moved Chase Edmonds (ankle) to injured reserve before their bye, sidelining him until Week 14 at the earliest. His immediate availability in attempting to return from a high-ankle sprain next week would then cause start/sit headaches in the first round of the fantasy playoffs. Feel free to keep him stashed if he wasn’t in your starting lineup to begin with...Only one reporter in the entire nation irresponsibly reported that Derrick Henry (foot surgery) will return in “6-10 weeks.” The Big Dog is expected to miss the rest of the year...The WR75 in fantasy points per game, there’s no guarantee Julio Jones (hamstring, IR) returns in Week 14 or if he’s even usable upon being active.

Story continues

Overall Top 5

1. Jamaal Williams

2. Boston Scott

3. Ameer Abdullah

4. DeSean Jackson

5. Chuba Hubbard



High-Stakes Top 5

1. Jamaal Williams

2. Ameer Abdullah

3. DeSean Jackson

4. Kendrick Bourne

5. Jauan Jennings

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions for both recreational and high-stakes (FFPC, NFFC, 20-player rosters, etc.) formats, the latter which have far fewer viable players available with every passing week. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in those leagues ahead of Week 13. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Contingency Top 10

1. Kene Nwangwu

2. Darrel Williams

3. Khalil Herbert

4. Sony Michel

5. Devontae Booker

6. Jeff Wilson

7. Carlos Hyde

8. Samaje Perine

9. Ronald Jones

10. D’Ernest Johnson

For those looking to stash the best available backup(s) with minimum standalone value, the rankings above were designed to help prioritize direct backups in the event a player in front of them were absent. These are listed in the precise order I would stash them ahead of Week 13. Presumed targets, touches, environment, remaining schedule, etc. are included in the process.

Quarterbacks

1. Taysom Hill

2. Jimmy Garoppolo

3. Tua Tagovailoa

4. Taylor Heinicke

Running Backs

Alexander Mattison rostered in 51 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 RB add if available.

1. Jamaal Williams

2. Boston Scott

3. Ameer Abdullah

4. Chuba Hubbard

5. Matt Breida

Wide Receivers

Van Jefferson rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 WR add if available.

1. DeSean Jackson

2. Kendrick Bourne

3. Jauan Jennings

4. Josh Reynolds

5. Damiere Byrd

Tight Ends

1. Foster Moreau

2. James O’Shaugnessy

3. Gerald Everett

4. David Njoku

Defense/Special Teams

1. Miami Dolphins

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Minnesota Vikings

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Kickers

-

Coming soon...