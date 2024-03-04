To add to an eventful offseason, here's three storylines for FAMU's spring football practices

Spring football practice gives teams their first assessment of what to expect for the ensuing season.

Florida A&M will begin that process on Tuesday when it has its first of 15 spring practices.

It feels like yesterday when the confetti fell from the rafters of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the 2023 Celebration Bowl champions Rattlers.

However, much has happened since the Dec. 16, 2023 Black College Football National Championship game.

The Rattlers now have a new head football coach and a semi-new-look roster for the 2024 season.

So many stories will develop in FAMU’s spring practice, which ends with April 13’s Orange and Green Spring Game.

Let’s look at some of the main plots of the Rattlers spring practice.

How James Colzie III establishes himself as FAMU football's new head coach

Florida A&M Rattlers head football coach James Colzie III coaches up his players during '4th Quarter' drills on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

James Colzie III has gotten the nod to lead the Rattlers football program.

Colzie was hired as FAMU’s 19th full-time head football coach on Jan. 27 to replace Willie Simmons, Duke’s new running back coach.

Colzie spent the last two seasons as the Rattlers’ cornerbacks coach. In 2023, he added assistant head coach to his duties. His elevation to head coach will add a new element to his approach, as he’s now responsible for the entire team and coaching staff.

Colzie has six years and five seasons (2020 season canceled/COVID) of head coaching experience at Saint Mary’s University in Canada, where he led the Huskies to two Atlantic University Sports championship appearances.

It’ll be interesting to see the Simmons to Colzie transition and their similarities and differences in approach to leading FAMU football.

A reinvigorated FAMU offense will get first evaluation of quarterback battle

The Florida A&M Rattlers football team has hit the field and kicked off the first practice of the fall season on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Who’s going to make headway to become the Rattlers QB1?

Promoted FAMU assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Joseph Henry is tasked with making that decision as the Rattlers’ new play-caller.

As of now, FAMU returner Junior Muratovic and Florida Atlantic transfer Daniel Richardson are in a two-legged race to quarterback the Rattlers’ newly-nicknamed ‘Thunder and Lightning’ offense.

Muratovic, a rising redshirt junior, has patiently waited his turn, sitting behind former FAMU quarterbacks Rasean McKay and Jeremy Moussa. Muratovic arrived at FAMU in 2021 and has started two games. He’s completed 54 percent of his passes for 311 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

Richardson, a graduate student, comes to FAMU with Football Bowl Subdivision experience at Central Michigan and FAU. His career stats read a 61 percent completion rate for 7,392 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 23 at CMU and FAU.

Currently, FAMU projects to have eight quarterbacks on its roster for the 2024 season.

The 'Dark Cloud Defense' returns a lot, but has new overseer

FAMU defensive line coach Milton Patterson watches as players prep to hit the sled during the first football practice of the year Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Milton Patterson has been promoted to be FAMU’s new defensive coordinator.

Patterson replaces Ryan Smith, who is now Murray State’s defensive coordinator. Smith led FAMU’s ‘Dark Cloud Defense’ to the Football Championship Subdivision’s second total defense in the nation last season.

The Rattlers’ new defensive coordinator, Patterson, formerly the defensive line coach, has been on staff since 2021. He coached former FAMU star and current Indianapolis Colts defensive end Isaiah Land to the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award after leading all Division I (FBS and FCS) with 19 sacks.

FAMU had three All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selections enter the NCAA Transfer Portal: Defensive lineman Gentle Hunt, linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr., and defensive back Lovie Jenkins.

The Rattlers have convinced Hunt and Jenkins to return. The retention of those players pairs them with All-American cornerback Kendall Bohler and All-SWAC defensive lineman Anthony Dunn Jr.

Additionally, FAMU has gotten some splash commitments and signings from transfer players, defensive lineman Clyde Pinder Jr. and defensive back Demorie Tate, who were under Under-Armour All-Americans in 2020. Pinder has had stints at North Carolina, South Florida, and Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Tate comes to FAMU from Florida State.

The talent the 2024 edition of the ‘Dark Cloud Defense’ boasts will give new FAMU defensive coordinator Patterson an abundance of options to utilize.

Florida A&M Rattlers Spring Football Schedule

Florida A&M University defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach James Colzie III instructs cornerback Zaire Riley (9) in drill during fall training camp, Aug. 10, 2022

Practice 1: Tuesday, March 5

Practice 2: Thursday, March 7

Practice 3: Friday, March 8

Practice 4: Tuesday, March 19

Practice 5: Thursday, March 21

Practice 6: Friday, March 22

Practice 7: Tuesday, March 26

Practice 8: Thursday, March 28

Practice 9: Friday, March 29

Practice 10: Tuesday, April 2

Practice 11: Thursday, April 4

Practice 12: Friday, April 5

Practice 13: Tuesday, April 9

Practice 14: Thursday, April 11

Orange and Green Spring Game: Saturday, April 13, 4 p.m.

