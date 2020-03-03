Add Erik Jones to those chasing $100,000 Truck bounty

Former NASCAR team owners Billy Ballew and James Finch have come together to run a Truck for Erik Jones this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway in pursuit of the $100,000 bounty Kevin Harvick and Marcus Lemonis have put up for any full-time Cup driver who beats Kyle Busch in a Truck race.

Ballew made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Sirius Speedway” program.

Jones becomes the third Cup driver to seek the bounty.

Chase Elliott will run in a Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race March 14 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the next race Busch also will compete. Elliott also is scheduled to compete in the May 30 Truck race at Kansas Speedway against Busch. Elliott will drive for GMS Racing in both events.

Kyle Larson is scheduled to drive a Truck for GMS Racing on March 20 at Homestead-Miami Speedway against Busch.

Busch has won the past seven Truck races he’s entered.

Ballew was a Truck series owner from 1996-2012. Busch drove for Ballew’s team from 2005-09, winning 16 of 62 races (25.8%).

Finch, who will appear on this week’s “The Dale Jr. Download” (5-6 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN), owned cars in either the Xfinity or Cup Series from 1989-2013. He won one Cup race, which came in 2009 at Talladega with Brad Keselowski.

“We decided we would come and do a joint effort and come get us a driver,” Ballew told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “After some things that we’ve done with Erik Jones in the past, winning the Snowball Derby, … we put a deal together.”

Ballew said the $100,000 bounty put up by Harvick and Lemonis, chairman of Camping World, spurred this effort.

“I don’t know that I would have overtaken this, even with James’ help, if it wasn’t for that (bounty),” Ballew said.





This will be pretty fun, these guys are racers to the core, can’t wait for it! https://t.co/gpbN2FeYSw — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) March 3, 2020





