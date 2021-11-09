Add Devonta Freeman, Ingram on Week 10 Waivers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Welcome to the Week 10 edition of Waiver Wired for the 2021 season, which offers a plethora of strong options to help patch for the byes of the Chicago, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, and New York Giants. With so few impact players remaining, FAAB suggestions should also be taken with a grain of salt and increased/decreased on a case-by-case basis, especially when expecting a bidding war to commence among your league mates.

As a refresher, The Drop List consists of players who are rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and are no longer must-have assets, recommended additions are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the Watch List contains in-depth notes on fringe waiver adds, and Deep Cuts includes player notes on those rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.

The Drop List

QB: -

RB: Chase Edmonds, Khalil Herbert, Chuba Hubbard, Derrick Henry

WR: Allen Robinson, Tyler Boyd, Laviska Shenault

TE: -

The Cardinals are expected to move Chase Edmonds (ankle) to injured reserve, which would sideline him until Week 14 since Arizona’s bye falls in Week 12. His immediate availability in attempting to return from a high-ankle sprain at that time would then cause start/sit headaches in the first round of the fantasy playoffs. Feel free to keep him stashed if he wasn’t starting in your lineup to begin with...In his first game off injured reserve with Chicago’s bye just around the corner, David Montgomery confidently returned to a workhorse role with 15 touches to Herbert’s nine, out-snapping the latter 53-10. As well as he played in the interim, Herbert is nothing more than a contingency player (and ranked in the Contingency Top 10 for it) as long as Montgomery is healthy...Christian McCaffrey out-carried Hubbard 14-3 in the former’s first game back from injured reserve. Handling 67% of Carolina’s backfield touches following a five-game absence, McCaffrey will undoubtedly force Hubbard back to the bench full-time as early as Week 10...Only one reporter in the entire nation has irresponsibly reported that Henry (foot surgery) will return in “6-10 weeks.” The Big Dog is still expected to miss the rest of the year...Robinson has not eclipsed 70 receiving yards in 11 consecutive games, scoring a single touchdown in that span, dating back to last year...Boyd has averaged a 14% target share behind Ja’Marr Chase (26.3%) and Tee Higgins (23%) in five games since Higgins returned from injury, finishing as the WR68 < WR98 < WR43 < WR14 < WR85 in that span...Shenault has averaged 3.8 PPR points in four starts without D.J. Chark (fractured ankle). I would drop him outright for Jamal Agnew, who leads the Jaguars in target share (19.7%) with 7.7 targets per game sans Chark.

Overall Top 5

1. Mark Ingram

2. Rashod Bateman

3. Devonta Freeman

4. DeSean Jackson

5. Jordan Howard



High-Stakes Top 5

1. Devonta Freeman

2. DeSean Jackson

3. Jordan Howard

4. Donovan Peoples-Jones

5. D’Onta Foreman

For those looking to roster the best available player(s) regardless of position, the rankings above take into account every factor from the positional lists minus players’ actual positions for both recreational and high-stakes (FFPC, NFFC, etc.) formats, the latter which have far fewer viable players available with every passing week. These are listed in the precise order I would prioritize waiver claims in those leagues ahead of Week 10. Adjust accordingly for what you need on your roster — touches, high-upside bench stashes, targets, one-week spot-starters, etc.

Contingency Top 10

1. Alexander Mattison

2. Khalil Herbert

3. D’Ernest Johnson

4. Sony Michel

5. Carlos Hyde

6. Samaje Perine

7. Ronald Jones

8. Eno Benjamin

9. Chuba Hubbard

10. Peyton Barber

For those looking to stash the best available backup(s) with minimum standalone value, the rankings above were designed to help prioritize direct backups in the event a player in front of them were absent. These are listed in the precise order I would stash them ahead of Week 10. Presumed targets, touches, environment, remaining schedule, etc. are included in the process.

Quarterbacks

1. Teddy Bridgewater

2. Mike White

3. Trevor Siemian

Running Backs

Nyheim Hines rostered in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 RB add if available.

1. Mark Ingram

2. Devonta Freeman

3. Jordan Howard

4. Carlos Hyde

5. Brandon Bolden

6. Ty Johnson

7. D’Onta Foreman

Wide Receivers

Brandon Aiyuk rostered in 61 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 WR add if available.

Van Jefferson rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 2 WR add if available.

1. Rashod Bateman

2. DeSean Jackson

3. Jamal Agnew

4. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

5. Donovan Peoples-Jones

6. Michael Gallup

7. Deonte Harris

Tight Ends

1. Pat Freiermuth

2. Dan Arnold

3. Adam Trautman

4. Cameron Brate

Defense/Special Teams

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Las Vegas Raiders

3. Carolina Panthers

Kickers

-

