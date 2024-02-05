Add Coach Prime and Colorado to Those Trying to Poach Notre Dame Quarterback

The biggest name to date in Notre Dame’s star-studded 2025 recruiting class is quarterback Deuce Knight. Knight committed to the Irish back in September and has been a vocal leader in helping recruit more talent to Notre Dame’s 2025 class.

Despite this, other programs are trying to swoop in and get Knight to flip his commitment. The latest to do so is none other than the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders.

Colorado doesn’t yet have a quarterback commitment in the class. They were in on top quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood, but he ultimately committed to LSU.

This past Friday, Knight announced on social media that Colorado had extended him an offer:

Knight is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports composite. The same outlet ranks him as the 62nd overall player in the class and fifth overall quarterback.

