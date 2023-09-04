Add another 2025 blue-chip prospect to Tennessee game guest list

The list of prep prospect visitors for Florida football’s Southeastern Conference opener against the Tennessee Volunteers inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sept. 9 continues to grow. Yet another member of the 2025 recruiting class made plans to stop in Gainesville for the big game.

Four-star safety Hylton Stubbs out of Zephyrhills (Florida) told Swamp Online’s Corey Bender that he plans to be in attendance alongside many other recruits for the Vols game. The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound defensive back has been leaning strongly toward the Gators but also has his eye on another in-state school.

“It’s about a tie between Florida and FSU,” Stubbs told Bender. “I also communicate with a lot of other schools on a daily basis, so no decisions have been made,” said Stubbs. “This season matters a lot to me. I want to make sure I go to a stable and winning program.”

Along with UF and FSU, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee, LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels have also shown keen interest in the high school junior.

His last visit to campus game at the end of July for the Grill in the Ville event. The coveted safety also paid a visit during Junior Days back in January and returned for a 7-on-7 camp in late June.

Stubbs is ranked No. 35 overall and No. 6 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 84 and 7, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida well in front with a 57.3% chance of signing him, followed by FSU (9.0%), UGA (7.8%) and Tennessee (6.5%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire