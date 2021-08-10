AdCare Rhode Island to Host Free Overdose Training Sessions For Local Businesses

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31, AdCare Rhode Island wants to partner with local businesses to help save lives. Nationally, overdose deaths hit an all-time high in 2020 with more than 93,000 people losing their lives, an increase of nearly 30%. Overdose deaths in Rhode Island also increased by more than 20%. AdCare Rhode Island will be hosting free virtual training sessions for businesses to get their staff trained on how to administer Narcan©, a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose . Synthetic opioids, specifically fentanyl, account for the majority of overdose deaths.



The virtual trainings will take place on Overdose Awareness Day, August 31. Businesses can register for their preferred times here and here .

Participants will also have an opportunity for a Q&A with an addiction expert. Businesses who take part will be eligible to receive a digital badge for their website and social profiles to inform the public that their staff has received overdose training from a leading treatment provider.

“The number of overdose deaths last year really highlight the hardships so many people faced nationwide as well as here in Rhode Island,” said Fred Trapassi, AdCare and Northeast Regional CEO at American Addiction Centers. “The stressors and anxiety over the last 18 months have subsequently caused an increase in substance use that we’re seeing in the community. Because of this, more people should be educated on how to handle an overdose emergency, and partnering with our local businesses is a great way to do that.”

According to the CDC, anyone who uses opioids can experience an overdose, but certain factors can increase the risk, including:

Combining opioids with alcohol

Taking illegal or illicit opioids, like heroin or fentanyl

Having certain medical conditions, such as sleep apnea



While Narcan© can reverse an overdose, treatment is often necessary for long-term recovery.

“Most of us know, or know of, someone struggling with a substance use disorder, so providing the community with this type of education can have far-reaching effects,” said Trapassi. “AdCare partnering with local businesses will show that not only can we be a resource for the community, but we’re also a place to turn to for help.”

