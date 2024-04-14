Adbert Alzolay picks off J-Rod after review
Adbert Alzolay picks off Julio Rodriguez to end the game following an overturned call after a review in the 9th
Adbert Alzolay picks off Julio Rodriguez to end the game following an overturned call after a review in the 9th
Davis and head coach Darvin Ham are optimistic that Davis' latest injury won't sideline him for Tuesday's play-in game against the Pelicans.
The 2020 Cup Series champion hadn't won since Talladega in October of 2022.
The Thunder prevailed in a three-way race in the West with an emphatic season-finale win over the Mavericks.
The Indiana Pacers are entering the postseason on a high note.
The Lakers would ultimately win the game over the Grizzlies by a score of 123-120.
Victor Wembanyama's rookie NBA season is finished. The San Antonio Spurs will sit him in Sunday's regular-season finale. Where does his first season rank among the league's greats?
Burke was placed on the 15-day IL Saturday with a fractured hand.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
Max Homa is having the best major championship of his career, and the patrons at Augusta National are loving it.
“It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing.”
Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is among the three reported finalists for the Brooklyn Nets head coach opening. Budenholzer won the NBA championship in 2021.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
No team has more to prove than these Celtics, who have stumbled on the biggest stage. But Boston has been enjoying a historic season that deserves appreciation.
As anticipation builds for Saturday's UFC 300, the battle-scarred fighters all gathered on one stage Thursday, reminding fans that no one moves through this sport unscathed.
Both players should be first-round picks in June.
Nobody is going to change the Kelce brothers.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Would Tom Brady really come back again?
Knox is facing the same charges as Rice, who turned himself into police Thursday.