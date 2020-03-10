The Cubs announced their second round of spring training cuts on Tuesday, and the names are starting to get interesting.

Right-handed pitcher Adbert Alzolay, one of eight Cubs players assigned to minor league camp, was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

The #Cubs today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/yf0IyAXPmC — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 10, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alzolay entered this spring as a contender for the fifth spot in the rotation. He is the Cubs' top pitching prospect and made his MLB debut last year.

However, he only logged 81.2 innings last year between the minors and majors. Injuries have hampered the 25-year-old throughout his career.

His career-high for innings came in 2016 at 120.1. He only pitched 39.2 innings in 2018.

The Cubs aren't going to have Alzolay go from just over 120 innings over the last two years to throwing more than that while adjusting to his first full season in the majors. They also want him to remain a starter instead of shifting him to the bullpen, which could offer a quicker route to the big leagues.

RELATED: Cubs counting on bounce back season from Craig Kimbrel

While Alzolay was arguably the most exciting name among the Cubs' fifth starter candidates, it wasn't realistic. The interesting part is how quickly they cut him from big league camp.

For what it's worth, Alzolay had a 10.80 ERA in five innings this spring. He had five strikeouts, four walks and allowed two home runs.

This leaves Tyler Chatwood and Alec Mills as the main contenders to land a spot in the Cubs' rotation.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs easily on your device.

Adbert Alzolay among Cubs' latest spring training cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago