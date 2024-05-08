Ada's Tyley Dotson completes state 3-peat

May 7—CATOOSA — Ada High senior Tyley Dotson saved her best for last.

Dotson tossed the Shot Put a state-record 45 feet and six inches to capture her third consecutive state championship in that event Friday at the Class 4A State Meet hosted by Catoosa High School.

Even Ada girls track coach Leslie Landrum was amazed at Dotson's 3-peat performance.

"I don't know what to say, but she's amazing — beyond amazing," Landrum told The Ada News.

By her own high standards, Dotson got off to a slow start to the 2024 track season. She was coming off ACL surgery last summer and missed two softball seasons and her girls basketball season to get prepared for track this spring.

Even though she was medically cleared before her track schedule started, Landrum said it took a few meets to have full confidence to toss the shot put around on the repaired knee.

"She had a little hesitation because of her of her injury," Landrum admitted.

Dotson was in top form at state. Her record-setting toss easily won her a third state title. Kat Meacham of Clinton was runner-up with a distance of 42'-11.5" and Kiara Stallin finished third at 41'-9.5".

Dotson — who has signed a letter of intent to compete in track at the University of Oklahoma next year — also holds the Class 5A State record in the Discus Throw.

"She felt a lot more comfortable (at state) and worked herself back into form. I think she's only going to get better and better," Landrum said. "It's going to be amazing to see what she can do in a year's time at OU. She's phenomenal and is a phenomenal kid too. That makes it easier to cheer for her."

Sister Gracey Dotson finished a respectable sixth in the Shot Put with a toss of 37'-7".

Tyley Dotson —who was named the Region 6 Female Athlete of the Year last month — also brought home a silver medal in the Discus Throw with a heave that measured 126'-8" — a new Ada High School record. Meacham won that even with an impressive record throw of 153'-8". Emma Young of Verdigris placed third at 120'-7".

Ada's Aby Guitierrez finished 10th in that event with a throw of 105'-3".