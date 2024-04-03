Ada's Qualls saves her best for McAlester course

Apr. 3—MCALESTER — Ada junior Kenzie Qualls saved the best golf of her career for a trip to the stomping grounds of the school's biggest rivals.

Qualls fired off an 87 to finish second in the medalist race at the inaugural Southeast 6 Conference Tournament hosted by the McAlester Country Club last Friday.

However, her score didn't count toward Ada's team tally and the Lady Cougars settled for second place behind Southeast 6 champion Durant.

"It's unfortunate that Kenzie plays her best round when she plays as an extra," said Ada girls golf head coach Ron Anderson. "Had we been able to count her score, we would have won the tournament."

Durant finished with a team score of 373 and Ada settled for second at 383. Ardmore placed a distant third with a 430 and Poteau followed at 439.

The Lady Cougars were coming off a third-place showing at the Dickson Lady Comet Invitational hosted by the Lake Murray Resort Golf Course. Marlow, the defending Class 3A state champion, won that event with a score of 349. Lone Grove finished second at 365 and Ada followed at 375.

Marlow will compete in Class 4A this spring similar to how Ada has bumped up to Class 5A after winning the 4A state crown a year ago.

MCALESTER

Anderson said the course conditions at the McAlester Country Club were less than ideal.

"McAlester was brutal. The course conditions were typically how they seem to always be — wet. Add windy conditions and you'll see high scores," he said.

Chloe Henderson of Durant won the Southeast 6 medalist crown after shooting an 84, finishing just three strokes ahead of Qualls. Ada's London Wilson finished third with an 89 and she was followed by McAlester's Emily Shelton at 92 and Durant's Addison Harkey at 94.

Lady Cougar golfers Ava Manwell and Brooklyn Black also recorded Top 10 finishes in McAlester. Manwell placed sixth with a 95 and Black landed in the 10th spot with a 99.

The Ada pair of Dani McTague and Bella Stowers finished with identical scores of 100 and fell just short of the Top 10.

Anderson pointed out that Ada and Durant have been locked in some intense matchups at different tournaments this spring.

"Durant and Ada have now participated in three tournaments together this year and both have quite the battle going on," he said.

DICKSON

Pauls Valley finished fourth at the Dickson event with a score of 377, two strokes behind Ada. Plainview slid into the fifth spot with a 396.

Ada's London Wilson and Plainview's Jalee Sampley tied at the top of the medalist race with identical scores of 81. However, Sampley was named the champ after a scorecard playoff.

Ada freshman Dani McTague was next for the Lady Cougars with a career-best 93, good enough for 12th place.

"The course conditions at Lake Murray were good, but so were the defending state champions Marlow. London played well again, and Dani shot the best round of her young high school career," Anderson said.

Brooklyn Black turned in a 99 for the Lady Cougars, Bella Stowers shot a 102 and Kenzie Qualls finished with a 104.

"The last two tournaments have challenged us. We have four tournaments to go before we host the Regional," Anderson said. "We must continue to get better and maintain at least a four seed to keep from having too many higher teams from attending our Regional."

The Lady Cougars will be the host team for a Class 5A Regional Tournament scheduled for Wednesday, April 24 at the Oak Hills Golf & Country Club.

Anderson said currently Duncan, Carl Albert and Bishop McGuinness are holding down the Top 3 spots in Class 5A.

"But you never know what will happen. Typically, the top two to four seeds will go separate ways. The rest are usually determined by geographics," he said. "But we know where we're going."

Ada traveled to the Southern Oklahoma Girls Invitational on Tuesday, hosted by the Duncan Elks Golf & Country Club.

Friday, March 29

GIRLS

Southeast 6 Conference Tournament

At McAlester Country Club

Team Standings

1. Durant 373

2. ADA 383

3. Ardmore 430

4. Poteau 439

Top 10 Individuals

1. Chloe Henderson (Durant) 84

2. Kenzie Qualls (Ada) 87

3. London Wilson (Ada) 89

4. Emily Shelton (McAlester) 92

5. Addison Harkey (Durant) 94

6. Ava Manwell (Ada) 95

7. Kinsleh James (Durant) 97

8. Ava Ortiz-Harrill (Ardmore) 98

9. Bailey Vojta (Durant) 98

10. Joslyn Harbin (Durant) 99

(tie) Brooklyn Black (Ada) 99

Ada Individual Results

Kenzie Qualls 87

London Wilson 89

Ava Manwell 100

Brooklyn Black 99

Bella Stowers 100

Dani McTague 100