Ada's Kanuch fires 69 to win Del City Invitational
Apr. 20—OKLAHOMA CITY — Ada freshman sensation Drake Kanuch had the best outing of his young varsity career Thursday at the 2024 Del City Invitational.
Kanuch fired a one-under-par 69, to tie for a share of the medalist crown at the Trosper Golf Club in Oklahoma City. John Helzer of the Oklahoma City Storm also carded a 69.
The field of 100 included some of the top golfers in the state.
Veteran Ada High School boys golf coach Robbie Powell said the best could still be yet to come for the young Cougar.
"I am really proud of Drake and the progress he continues to make. He is playing really well and his attitude has been really good all season which will allow him to become even better over the next few weeks," Powell told The Ada News.
Rhett Ritchie of Piedmont and Charlie Dowell of Moore finished tied for third in the medalist race with scores of 71. Four golfers were a stroke back at 72 — Preston Maker and Casen Bell of Moore and Storm players Emerson Majma and Evan Gentry.
It was also a tight race atop the team standings as both the OKC Storm Gold and Moore tied with scores of 289. Piedmond was third at 299 and the OKC Storm Blue was fourth with a 303. Carl Albert rounded out the Top 5 at 304. The Cougars settled for eighth place in the rugged field after shooting a 324.
"We took a small step backward today as a team, but I think we are close to playing some really good golf," Powell said.
Ada's other four golfers were bunched up together on the leaderboard. Carter Kenley shot an 84, Brand Vest followed at 85 and both Couper Taylor-Roger and Kash Taylor-Roger finished with scores of 86.
Ada returns to action Monday at the 36-hole Max Willams Invitational, hosted by the Dornick Hills Country Club in Ardmore.
------o------
Thursday, April 18
BOYS
Del City Invitational
At Trosper Park G.C.
Team Standings
1. OKC Storm Gold 289
2. Moore 289
3. Piedmont 290
4. OKC Storm Blue 303
5. Carl Albert 304
6. Edmond Memorial 314
7. Carl Albert #2 319
8. ADA 324
9. Deer Creek 331
10. Norman 333
11. Westmoore 335
12. Deer Creek #2 336
13. Edmond Memorial #2 339
14. Choctaw 341
15. OKC Storm White 356
16. Putnam City North 358
17. Moore #2 361
18. Edmond Santa Fe 383
19. Choctaw #2 389
20. El Reno 402
21. MidWest City 406
Top Individual Results
Individual Top 3:
1. Drake Kanuch (Ada) 69
2. John Helzer (OKC Storm) 69
3. Rhett Ritchie (Piedmont) 71
4. Charlie Dowell (Moore) 71
5. Emerson Majma (OKC Storm) 72
6. Casen Bell (Moore) 72
7. Even Gentry (OKC Storm) 72
8. Preston Baker (Moore) 72
9. Max Norman (Moore) 74
10. Tripp Anderson (OKC Storm) 74
11. Bryce Cale (OKC Storm) 74
12. Caden Nossman (Carl Albert) 74
Ada Individual Results
Drake Kanuch 69
Carter Kenley 84
Brandt Vest 85
Couper Taylor-Rogers 86
Kash Taylor-Rogers 86
Up Next: Ada at Max Willams Invitational Monday in Ardmore.