Ada's Kanuch fires 69 to win Del City Invitational

Apr. 20—OKLAHOMA CITY — Ada freshman sensation Drake Kanuch had the best outing of his young varsity career Thursday at the 2024 Del City Invitational.

Kanuch fired a one-under-par 69, to tie for a share of the medalist crown at the Trosper Golf Club in Oklahoma City. John Helzer of the Oklahoma City Storm also carded a 69.

The field of 100 included some of the top golfers in the state.

Veteran Ada High School boys golf coach Robbie Powell said the best could still be yet to come for the young Cougar.

"I am really proud of Drake and the progress he continues to make. He is playing really well and his attitude has been really good all season which will allow him to become even better over the next few weeks," Powell told The Ada News.

Rhett Ritchie of Piedmont and Charlie Dowell of Moore finished tied for third in the medalist race with scores of 71. Four golfers were a stroke back at 72 — Preston Maker and Casen Bell of Moore and Storm players Emerson Majma and Evan Gentry.

It was also a tight race atop the team standings as both the OKC Storm Gold and Moore tied with scores of 289. Piedmond was third at 299 and the OKC Storm Blue was fourth with a 303. Carl Albert rounded out the Top 5 at 304. The Cougars settled for eighth place in the rugged field after shooting a 324.

"We took a small step backward today as a team, but I think we are close to playing some really good golf," Powell said.

Ada's other four golfers were bunched up together on the leaderboard. Carter Kenley shot an 84, Brand Vest followed at 85 and both Couper Taylor-Roger and Kash Taylor-Roger finished with scores of 86.

Ada returns to action Monday at the 36-hole Max Willams Invitational, hosted by the Dornick Hills Country Club in Ardmore.

------o------

Thursday, April 18

BOYS

Del City Invitational

At Trosper Park G.C.

Team Standings

1. OKC Storm Gold 289

2. Moore 289

3. Piedmont 290

4. OKC Storm Blue 303

5. Carl Albert 304

6. Edmond Memorial 314

7. Carl Albert #2 319

8. ADA 324

9. Deer Creek 331

10. Norman 333

11. Westmoore 335

12. Deer Creek #2 336

13. Edmond Memorial #2 339

14. Choctaw 341

15. OKC Storm White 356

16. Putnam City North 358

17. Moore #2 361

18. Edmond Santa Fe 383

19. Choctaw #2 389

20. El Reno 402

21. MidWest City 406

Top Individual Results

Individual Top 3:

1. Drake Kanuch (Ada) 69

2. John Helzer (OKC Storm) 69

3. Rhett Ritchie (Piedmont) 71

4. Charlie Dowell (Moore) 71

5. Emerson Majma (OKC Storm) 72

6. Casen Bell (Moore) 72

7. Even Gentry (OKC Storm) 72

8. Preston Baker (Moore) 72

9. Max Norman (Moore) 74

10. Tripp Anderson (OKC Storm) 74

11. Bryce Cale (OKC Storm) 74

12. Caden Nossman (Carl Albert) 74

Ada Individual Results

Drake Kanuch 69

Carter Kenley 84

Brandt Vest 85

Couper Taylor-Rogers 86

Kash Taylor-Rogers 86

Up Next: Ada at Max Willams Invitational Monday in Ardmore.