Ada's Hughes catches TD pass during All-State contest

Aug. 1—SHAWNEE — Ada High School star receiver Andrew Hughes did what local fans watched him do many times throughout his illustrious prep career last Friday during the 2023 Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Football Game. He caught a big touchdown pass.

Hughes hauled in a 28-yard touchdown for the East with 8:25 left in the third quarter that put his team on top 14-8. That lead stood up until late in the game when an errant punt snap set up the West on the East 3. The West capitalized with Pauls Valley quarterback Justin Humphrey's 1-yard TD run and the winning extra-point kick by Elgin's Toby Parker with 1:17 remaining that gave the West a 15-14 victory at Oklahoma Baptist University's Crain Family Stadium.

Hughes was happy he found the end zone in the final football contest of his career. He caught 15 touchdown passes during his senior football season.

"Catching a touchdown pass was one of my main goals going into the game. It was special to have that experience. It was super fun," Hughes told The Ada News.

Hughes explained exactly how the touchdown catch from East quarterback Luke Adcock of Eufaula unfolded. (Some media outlets have reported that the pass actually came from Gage Gundy of Stillwater, but he didn't play in the game).

"They had the corner and the safeties kind of bailing deep. The No. 2 receiver ran a post to kind of drag that safety out and I also ran a post," he said. "I knew I could get by that corner. I got past him and was wide open for the touchdown."

Adcock's pass hit him in stride and he was able to make the grab and waltz into the end zone basically untouched.

"It was right on the money. It was right over the corner in my hands. It was a good pass," he said.

If he had to guess, Hughes said he ended up with about six targets in the contest but could only come down with the single catch. The East finished with a whopping seven turnovers in the contest.

"It's hard to get that chemistry down with the quarterback when you've only had three practices with them," he said.

A Kaden Rush (Collinsville) to Hagen Hacker (Grove) connection for a 30-yard touchdown strike gave the East a lead in the first quarter. But a safety, followed by a Jax Sternberger (Kingfisher) 17-yard quarterback scramble for a TD gave the West an 8-7 lead at halftime.

Hughes — a three-time state champion in the High Jump — is scheduled to report to the University of Arkansas on Aug. 11 where he'll be a part of the track & field team. He'll use fall workouts to prepare himself for indoor track meets next January.

Hughes has had several of his fans ask if he ever considered playing football in college. But running track at the next level has always been his goal.

"I kind of just knew I was going to go (to college) for track so I never really tried to pursue it or put myself out there for football. I knew track was what I wanted to do," he said. "I'm super excited about it. I'm ready for a new start. I'm ready to get back into a routine."

Ada head football coach Brad O'Steen said there's no doubt Hughes is talented enough to play college football but like many others, looks forward to watching his collegiate track career take off.

"I'm really proud of him. He showed his talents last night at the All-State. He for sure could make a hand for a lot of college football teams, but his passion is track," O'Steen said. "I can't wait to see him compete at the D1 level in track."