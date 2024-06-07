Adarabioyo completes Chelsea move

[Getty Images]

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old will join the Blues on a four-year-deal when he leaves Fulham at the end of his contract this month.

The former Manchester City academy product spent four seasons with the Cottagers, making 132 appearances in all competitions and scoring five goals.

Chelsea have been looking to bolster their centre-back options following the departure of 39-year-old Thiago Silva at the end of the season.

The west London side are also expected to sell academy graduate defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer as they look to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Adarabioyo told the club website: "Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.

"I'm very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go."

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart added: "We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea. Throughout his career, he has showcased his maturity and defensive qualities and has gained a wealth of experience in the Premier League in recent seasons.

"He is ready to make the step up to Chelsea and work alongside the talented players in our squad. We look forward to Tosin joining up with us for pre-season."