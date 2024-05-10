Adapted sports league makes sure everybody can play

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thursday was opening day for a wiffle ball league aimed at making sure everyone gets a chance to play.

The adaptive sports league started in the Oshkosh Area School District a few years ago. It gives high school students with special needs an opportunity to compete in sports against other schools.

“They get fans at the game, they get cheering, they get announced, they get to feel like they’re having the whole high school experience,” said Marshall Morrin who is the Oshkosh Adaptive Sports League coordinator and the coach for Oshkosh North’s team.

Smith Family continues planting Apple Blossom Trees along Apple Creek Trail

This year, the league has expanded to other schools in the area including all three Appleton high schools and Hortonville.

Thursday the students competed in wiffle ball, but throughout the year they also play floor hockey and soccer.

“We’re all getting to share an awesome experience and we’re all winners at the end of the night,” said Morrin.

UPDATE: Active situation in Neenah has resolved, no risk to the public

They do keep score but at the end of the day Morrin said it’s about so much more than what the scoreboard shows.

“The students learn some really cool values being okay with difficult outcomes ad being able to celebrate when there are awesome outcomes,” he said. “They get to do something that they might never had gotten to do.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.