Adaptability the key to success for Arkansas football in Enos-Jefferson partnership

Dan Enos' first stint with the Arkansas football program from 2015-17 can only be described as a rousing success. The 2015 and 2016 Razorback offenses still rank in the school’s top 10 for total yards and yards per game, while the 2015 group remains one of only three offenses in school history to surpass 6,000 yards.

So Enos return to the Razorbacks this year has brought forth plenty of hope. If senior quarterback KJ Jefferson can adjust to a new playbook and a new coordinator after two fantastic seasons under Kendal Briles, Arkansas might be able to find the perfect blend of explosiveness and efficiency.

But the responsibility to adapt is a two-way street between quarterback and offensive coordinator. The last time a quarterback ran for more than 200 yards in a single season under Enos as either the offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach was Drew Stanton at Michigan State in 2006.

"I think we’re going to find a nice, good balance between letting him do the things he can do with his arm, and also I’ll obviously rely on him to do the things with his legs," Enos said. "At the end of the day, to make us the most efficient offense we can be to help our football team win."

Enos met with the media Thursday after Arkansas' 12th fall practicing, expressing his excitement working with Jefferson and the belief they can maximize each other's potential in this year's offense.

Enos has his fingerprints across NFL quarterback rooms, working with a variety of skillsets like Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Cooper Rush during tenures at Alabama and Cincinnati. Still, it's been a long time since Enos designed an entire season's offense around a dual-threat quarterback.

Jefferson's adjustments to an Enos offense are more tangible. In practice, there is a heavier focus on footwork in the pocket and taking snaps under center. On Saturdays, Jefferson will have more freedom to make changes at the line of scrimmage, and Enos hopes his quarterback can make strides in the intermediate and short passing games to compliment his elite traits as a downfield thrower.

But at the end of the day, Enos says Jefferson possesses all the necessary qualities traits needed to be a successful quarterbacks, not only in college but at the next level. Those traits, according to Enos, are mental and physical toughness, humility, tremendous competitiveness and functional intelligence taking things from the classroom to the field.

"I think he’s got a whole ceiling and I don’t think he’s come close to reaching it yet. So I’m very excited for him this year and then into the future," Enos said.

It's still early in their relationship, but the respect is mutual with the first game just 16 days away.

"Me and him get in and talk about ball, talk about life, talk about everything," Jefferson said earlier this fall. "From a football aspect, just being able to get in and pick his brain and just knowing how he would call the game and what plays he’s thinking on third down or first down and stuff like that. Just being able to be a quarterback and him giving us the freedom and responsibility to take over in the game and control the game."

