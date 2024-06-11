Adapt or die: New UIL technology rule a mixed bag, coaches say

Jun. 10—When the University Interscholastic League announced a new change to implementing video and state data technology into high school sports, it drew mixed reaction from coaches.

"I think it is a major change for coaches," Weatherford Athletic Director and head football coach Aubrey Sims said.

According to the change, which was communicated to athletic directors and coaches last month, the UIL will permit the use of computers, tablets, iPads and smartphones in coaching booths and locker rooms during games and halftimes, though it will remain banned on the sideline. It takes effect during the upcoming football season.

"As technology grows, it helps our game," Mineral Wells Athletic Director and head football coach Chad Worrell said. "I love it."

Sims, however, said while the change will impact communication in a game and help with halftime adjustments, he doesn't agree with the rule.

"The majority of schools don't have the resources to use this rule effectively," he said, pointing to bad timing considering budget challenges school districts are already facing. "This rule change will only benefit those schools that have the money to put towards the technology to utilize this change.

"We have an excellent budget here in Weatherford but we will take a hit trying to make sure our coaches have everything they need to provide the best coaching for our players."

Worrell acknowledged the change would also require coaches to become trained to be able to benefit from the same technology both NCAA and professional teams use.

"I'm calling a bunch of big schools and trying to get some feedback [on options]," he said. "It is late in the year, but I'm excited about it. Anything that can help our coaches and players."

Sims too said he planned to spend much of the summer implementing the best plan for his team.

"I don't feel like I have a choice," he said. "We have to take advantage of the rule. Adapt or die!"

Per the UIL, game officials are not required to enforce the rule on the sidelines but are expected to report any violation to the league. Violations may then be sent to the District Executive Committee, with the possibility of game forfeiture. In addition, if team personnel engages an official with any video technology to show or review a play or game action, an automatic Unsportsmanlike Conduct foul will result.