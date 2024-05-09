Adams wins Athlete of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Sophia Adams is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Central striker is leading the Maroons with a team high 37 points this season, scoring 15 goals to go along with seven assists. The senior helped Central finish its regular season with an 11-5-2 record, earning a No. 2 seed in the Class 2A sectional, as the Maroons look to win their second regional in the past three years.

“I think just our team chemistry, like coming together is helping us on the field and off the field and we’ve also been playing around with our lineup and switching things around so I feel like we’ve been getting comfortable pretty with each other and playing style so I feel like it’ll be good and we have a good chance,” Adams said.

Adams is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the end of the school year. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next athlete of the week, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out the short nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.