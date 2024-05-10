Adams and Stewart ready 'to make an impact' in play-offs

[Getty Images]

Russell Martin is hopeful Southampton striker Che Adams will play on Sunday at West Bromwich Albion for the play-off semi-final first leg.

Adams was forced off the pitch in the final game of the season at Leeds United, but Martin told the media it was "more precaution than anything" else.

The 27-year-old has made 45 appearances in all competitions and scored 18 goals.

"It was more precaution than anything," said Martin. "We have to manage him through this week a little bit and we will still manage him through the next couple of days.

"Hopefully then he will be ready to impact us on the pitch."

Saints have also been given the boost of the return of Ross Stewart, who has been out with a hamstring injury.

Stewart played seven minutes at Elland Road and has had "a great week" in training.

"He looks really good," added Martin. "He is ready to play and impact us more and have more minutes over the next couple of games.

"Whatever the shape, whoever plays, the team needs to look the same as it has done for so much of this season, and go there with the same mentality as we always have."